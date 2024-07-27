sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:54 IST, July 27th 2024

Atletico Madrid to sign Spain defender Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad

Spain defender Robin Le Normand will join Atletico Madrid on a transfer from Real Sociedad, the two clubs said Saturday. The 27-year-old Le Normand helped Spain win the European Championship earlier this month.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
