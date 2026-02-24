Updated 24 February 2026 at 21:36 IST
Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Atlético Madrid hosts Club Brugge in a crucial Champions League playoff second leg after a 3-3 draw in Belgium, with both sides eyeing victory to secure progression to the round of 16.
The UEFA Champions League playoff brings two clubs back in action as Atletico Madrid face off against Club Brugge. After playing out a 3-3 stalemate in Belgium, the second leg emerges as a decisive showdown between the two sides.
Atletico Madrid are coming off a mixed league-stage campaign, scoring three wins, a draw and a loss in their previous five matches. Diego Simeone's side was put to the test against Club Brugge and managed to deliver a late fight-back to level the match-up.
The La Liga heavyweights would be keen to put their defensive resilience in full gear, and they would be keen to capitalise on the home advantage and the passionate support they would receive from the fans at the Metropolitano.
Club Brugge is coming off a formidable domestic form in Belgium. They are buoyant after the first leg of the playoffs, as they drew against Atletico. The team's attacking flair has helped them become a proper mainstay in the UEFA Champions League.
The visiting side would be keen to deliver a major upset against Atletico after they managed to level things in their previous outing in Belgium.
Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 11:15 PM IST.
Where Will The Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain.
How To Watch The Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 21:36 IST