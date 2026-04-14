Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League In India?

FC Barcelona will have a mountain to climb when they aim to reverse a two-goal lead against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth handed Atletico a huge advantage in the first leg, and Hansi Flick's side needs to better their performance from the last game.

Both teams already had two meetings in the Copa del Rey semifinals, where Atletico had the last laugh despite losing in the 2nd leg 3-0. Diego Simeone remains optimistic over the return of Jan Oblak in goal, who hasn't played for a long time. Atletico reached the UCL semifinal in 2017 and will be eager to repeat their feat.

On the other side, FC Barcelona haven't lifted a UCL title since 2014-15 and will be adamant to get the job done this time. But they first have to get the better of their Spanish counterparts in order to secure a place in the last four.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League Match take place?

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The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 15.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League match take place?

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The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League will take place at Metropolitano, Spain.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Champions League match?