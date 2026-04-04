Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona will have another chance to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they take on Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium. Barcelona are four points adrift of second-placed Real Madrid, having played a match less than Los Blancos.

Both teams will face each other in a space of 11 days, with the other two matches being in the Champions League. Atletico thrashed the Catalans 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg, only to concede three goals in the reverse fixture. For Barcelona, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Frenkie de Jong will not be available, and Hansi Flick has a tough task to cut out.

Atletico lost to their archrivals, Real Madrid, before the international break and will be very eager to maintain their place in the top four in a bid for their UCL push.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming

When Will The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match Take Place?

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The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will take place on Sunday, April 4.

At What Time Will The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match Start?

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The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match Take Place?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will take place at Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match?

Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match Live on TV?