Atlético Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

La Liga brings an exciting fixture as Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona are all set to be a part of a blockbuster clash. Both sides are looking at crucial points as the title race heats up with time. The ATM vs FCB clash in Madrid is expected to be one of the most standout fixtures of the season.

FC Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga table despite the inconsistencies and remains a formidable competitor in the game.

Barca's attacking unit features stars like Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, who are expected to make a significant impact in the competition. Hansi Flick's side would be keen to make a significant impact and continue to leave a mark as one of the league's strongest sides.

Atletico Madrid are currently third in the La Liga standings and would be keen to close the gap and salvage a victory in the competition. They have been a defensive tank, and their resilience has been off-the-hook.

Diego Simeone's side features stars like midfielder Antoine Griezmann, who would be clinical in exploiting FC Barcelona's vulnerabilities in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 match?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-2026 match?