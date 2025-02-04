Atletico Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Copa del Rey Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Atletico Madrid and Getafe will face off in their Copa Del Rey quarterfinal match. Atletico Madrid have been in flying form in the La Liga and are currently sitting in second place in the league standings. Getafe on the other hand are currently placed towards the lower end of the La Liga table and are in fourteenth place. Atletico Madrid go into the match as favorites to win.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match in Copa del Rey take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Copa del Rey quarterfinal Match will take place on Wednesday, 4th February 2025 at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match in Copa del Rey take place?

The the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match in Copa del Rey will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

How to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live telecast on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match in Copa del Rey.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match in Copa del Rey via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live streaming in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages. The Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match will start at 8:30 om GMT.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live streaming in the US?