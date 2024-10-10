sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:12 IST, October 10th 2024

Australia revives World Cup hopes with 3-1 win over China

Australia got its 2026 World Cup qualification campaign back on track by beating China 3-1 on Thursday in coach Tony Popovic’s first game in charge. The Socceroos had picked up just one point from their opening two Group C games in September.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Australia revives World Cup hopes with 3-1 win over China | Image: AP
