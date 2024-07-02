LIVE-BLOG
Published 02:36 IST, July 3rd 2024
Live Football Score - Austria vs Turkey updates, Euro 2024 match today: Turkey secure Quarters spot
Austria is all set to lock horns against the Turkey in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter at the home ground of RB Leipzig, the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. It is a pivotal encounter for both sides as the last two spots for the quarterfinal will be decided today. Check out all the live updates of the action in Germany here at republicworld.com.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk