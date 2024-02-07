Advertisement

In the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16, Bahrain will face Japan at Al Thumama Stadium today at 5:00 pm. Both teams will be aiming for a crucial victory to advance further in the tournament. Expect an intense and strategic battle as they vie for a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious competition.

3 things you need to know

Bahrain vs Japan will be played today

Japan has only lost twice and won nine times in their previous 12 meetings with Bahrain

Bahrain last won against Japan in 2009

Also Read: Vinicius sparks controversy after CR7 'sleep' tribute by South Africa

Advertisement

When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match between Bahrain and Japan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between Bahrain and Japan is scheduled to take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar. The match is slated to begin at 5:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Advertisement

How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in India?

The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Sports18 and DD Sports in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in the UK?

The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Triller TV in the UK.

Advertisement

How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in the USA?

The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports in the USA.

Advertisement

How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in Australia?

The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia.

Advertisement

How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in the Middle East?

The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on on Shahid and SSC in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in Japan?

The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on TV Asahi and DAZN in Japan.

Advertisement

Also Read: UK lawmakers are annoyed that Abramovich's frozen Chelsea funds

Bahrain vs Japan: Predicted Playing XIs

Bahrain's Predicted XI: Lutfalla; Adel, Baqer, Al Hayam, Ali; Al-Shaikh, Al-Wali; Madan, Al-Aswad, Marhoon; Yusuf Helal

Japan's Predicted XI: Suzuki; Sugawara, Itakura, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; Endo, Morita; J. Ito, Kubo, Minamino; Ueda