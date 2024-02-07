Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:43 IST
Bahrain vs Japan Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match?
The AFC Asian Cup match between Japan and Bahrain is scheduled to take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.
- Sports
- 2 min read
In the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16, Bahrain will face Japan at Al Thumama Stadium today at 5:00 pm. Both teams will be aiming for a crucial victory to advance further in the tournament. Expect an intense and strategic battle as they vie for a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious competition.
3 things you need to know
- Bahrain vs Japan will be played today
- Japan has only lost twice and won nine times in their previous 12 meetings with Bahrain
- Bahrain last won against Japan in 2009
When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match between Bahrain and Japan?
The AFC Asian Cup match between Bahrain and Japan is scheduled to take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar. The match is slated to begin at 5:00 PM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in India?
The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Sports18 and DD Sports in India.
How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in the UK?
The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Triller TV in the UK.
How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in the USA?
The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports in the USA.
How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in Australia?
The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia.
How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in the Middle East?
The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on on Shahid and SSC in Saudi Arabia.
How to watch Bahrain vs Japan live streaming in Japan?
The Bahrain vs Japan live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be available on TV Asahi and DAZN in Japan.
Bahrain vs Japan: Predicted Playing XIs
Bahrain's Predicted XI: Lutfalla; Adel, Baqer, Al Hayam, Ali; Al-Shaikh, Al-Wali; Madan, Al-Aswad, Marhoon; Yusuf Helal
Japan's Predicted XI: Suzuki; Sugawara, Itakura, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; Endo, Morita; J. Ito, Kubo, Minamino; Ueda
Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:51 IST
