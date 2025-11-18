Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Score: Bangladesh Take The Lead, BAN 1-0 IND

A glimpse of India's practice session | Image: AIFF

Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Despite being knocked out of the qualification race, the rivalry between India and Bangladesh ensures that this Group C fixture is far from a "dead rubber." The match is a critical opportunity for the Blue Tigers to secure valuable FIFA ranking points, end their winless streak, and give new head coach Khalid Jamil a chance to test a youthful squad in a high-pressure, sold-out stadium environment in Dhaka, where India plays after 22 years.