Updated 18 November 2025 at 19:54 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Score: Bangladesh Take The Lead, BAN 1-0 IND
Follow Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier live score updates, commentary, and breaking team news from IND vs BAN clash in Dhaka. Discover the latest on new coach Khalid Jamil's strategy and the young Blue Tigers squad aiming for a crucial win for pride.
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Despite being knocked out of the qualification race, the rivalry between India and Bangladesh ensures that this Group C fixture is far from a "dead rubber." The match is a critical opportunity for the Blue Tigers to secure valuable FIFA ranking points, end their winless streak, and give new head coach Khalid Jamil a chance to test a youthful squad in a high-pressure, sold-out stadium environment in Dhaka, where India plays after 22 years.
Live Blog
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: A number of debutants are expected to feature in this inconclusive fixture.
18 November 2025 at 19:54 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Bangladesh have been the better team so far, 20'
Bangladesh are winning all the second balls in the midfield and their wingers are also combining well with the fullbacks.
18 November 2025 at 19:50 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: No positive intent from India, 16'
Vikram Partap's trickery earns India a corner. But the Blue Tigers fail to take advantage of it.
18 November 2025 at 19:48 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Bangladesh have their lead, 11'
Sheikh Morsalin scores for Bangladesh. Rakib gets down the left flank and goes past Akash Mishra with his sheer pace. He feeds a pass from the right and due to some miscommunication between the Indian players, he snakes in to place the ball into the net.
18 November 2025 at 19:40 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: bangladesh seem to be in a hurry, 7'
The home side is desperately trying to feed the attackers with balls but they haven't been clinical with their passing.
18 November 2025 at 19:38 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Another chance goes begging, 5'
Vikram gets the ball on the right flank and tries to find Rahul Bheke with a cheeky pass. The ball is too heavy for the defender and the Bangladesh goalkeeper collects it easily.
18 November 2025 at 19:33 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Chance for India, 1'
Early opportunity from a set-piece for India, but the chance has been missed.
18 November 2025 at 19:31 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Match starts
Bangladesh vs India has kicked off in Dhaka.
18 November 2025 at 19:25 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Teams out on the pitch
Both teams are out on the Dhaka National Stadium pitch, and national anthems are being played.
18 November 2025 at 19:21 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Where to watch Bangladesh vs India
FanCode will live-stream the BAN vs IND AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers from 7:30 PM IST.
18 November 2025 at 19:20 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Akash Mishra returns after a prolonged spell
The Mumbai City FC left back returned to the team after missing out 18 months of actiopn due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
18 November 2025 at 19:01 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Ryan Williams is not in the squad
Australia-born Ryan Williams received the NOC from Football Australia but it didn't arrive in time and that's why he wasn't registered for this match.
18 November 2025 at 18:48 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: Bangladesh starting XI
Mitul Marma (gk), Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Zayyan Ahmed, Md Saad Uddin, Shohel Rana (c), Shamit Shome, Hamza Choudhury, Shekh Morsalin, Md Goysal Ahmed Fahim, Rakib Hossain.
18 November 2025 at 18:47 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: India starting XI
Gurpreet Singh (gk), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan (c), Akash Mishra, Nikhil Prabhy, Macarton Louis Nickson, Vikram Partap, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali.
18 November 2025 at 18:45 IST
Bangladesh vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Live Score: India take on Bangladesh in Dhaka
Welcome to the live blog of Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The match will be played in Dhaka and will start at 7:30 PM.
