'We Need To Improve': Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Sent Off After 2-2 Draw Against Real Betis

The troubles for FC Barcelona seem to continue as they try to hold onto their lead at the top of the La Liga table. Barcelona drew in their most latest game against Real Betis after the game ended with a score line of 2-2. With Barcelona dropping points once again, Real Madrid are closing in on the Catalans. Real Madrid are now just two points behind Barcelona and have a game in hand. During Barcelona's match against Real Betis, Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick was sent off for protesting a penalty call.

Hansi Flick Sent Off During Barcelona's 2-2 Draw Against Real Betis

Coach Hansi Flick was sent off for protesting a penalty decision and Barcelona was held at Real Betis to 2-2 in La Liga on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé helped Real Madrid close on the leaders.

Flick showed his frustration over a decision to send Betis to the spot, but he also said after the match that his youthful team, which included two 17-year-old starters, must improve.

“We are a young team and we need to improve a lot,” Flick said. “We must be stronger, especially when we play away. We have quality, but we have to show it in every game.”

Flick disagreed with the referee’s decision to grant a penalty following a video review when Betis forward Vitor Roque fell in the area following a brush with Frenkie de Jong.

Giovani Lo Celso converted the 66th-minute penalty to level the score after Robert Lewandowski put the visitors ahead in the 38th with his league-leading 16th goal.

Hansi Flick Taken Aback From Referee's Decision Regarding His Expulsion

Substitute Ferran Torres scored from a pass by Lamine Yamal to put Barcelona back in front in the 82nd, but Assane Diao struck in injury time to secure the draw for Betis.

Barcelona has dropped points in four of the last five rounds. Its latest slip in Seville let Madrid close to within two points with a game still to play after it rolled to a 3-0 win at Girona.

Flick said he was surprised by the referee’s decision to expel him, but refused to criticize his sending off or the penalty decision that came after the ref viewed video replays.

“I said nothing really to anyone, it was a reaction for myself,” the former Bayern Munich boss said about his alleged protest. “I am really disappointed about (the sending off) because that has never happened to me, but maybe here (in Spain) it is like this.”