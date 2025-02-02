Published 20:41 IST, February 2nd 2025
Barcelona Defeat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 To Cut Gap To Real Madrid Down To Four Points In La Liga Title Race
FC Barcelona have defeated Deportivo Alaves 1-0 in their La Liga match.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Robert Lewandowski | Image: AP
FC Barcelona have defeated Deportivo Alaves in their La Liga match. Following the win, Barcelona cut down the gap to Real Madrid to four points in the La Liga points table.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)
Updated 20:41 IST, February 2nd 2025