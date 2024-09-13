Published 13:24 IST, September 13th 2024
Barcelona Has Its Spending Limit Increased But Remains Well Below Real Madrid's La Liga Salary Cap
Real Madrid remains with the Spanish league's highest spending limit following the summer transfer window, while Barcelona improved significantly but remained well bellow its rival's cap.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Barcelona players celebrate Robert Lewandowski's goal vs Athletic Club in La Liga | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:24 IST, September 13th 2024