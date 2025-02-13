Barcelona Targeting Second Trophy Of The Season, Set To Face Atletico Madrid In Copa del Rey Semi-finals

Barcelona look like a team reborn this season in all of the competitions especially since new manager Hansi Flick took charge of the team at the start of the season. Barcelona have become a force to be reckoned with this season in the La Liga and Champions League. Since the start of the season Barcelona have managed to over come all of their challenges in spectacular fashion and have a trophy to their name already this season after they won the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona And Atletico Madrid To Meet In Copa del Rey Semis

FC Barcelona earlier in the season defeated Real Madrid in the finals of the Spanish Super Cup to claim their first title of the season. Now after winning the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona are targeting the Copa del Rey as they have already reached the semi-finals.

It is not an easy road for FC Barcelona to the finals as they are set to face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. The semi-final match will consist of two legs with the first leg set to be played in two weeks at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

The second leg will be played in April when Barcelona travel to Madrid to take on Atletico. It is going to be a tough outing for both teams as Barcelona are currently placed third and Atletico Madrid are second in the La Liga table.

Potential El Clasico In Copa del Rey Finals

If all goes well, fans could be in for a second El Clasico final of the season. Real Madrid are playing the other semi-final apart from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid against Real Sociedad. Barcelona and Real Madrid also met in the finals of the Spanish Super Cup where Barcelona had defeated Real Madrid to win the title.

Read More: Liverpool vs Everton Premier League Live Streaming