Barcelona vs Leganes LIVE Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Live In India, US, UK and Australia?

Table toppers FC Barcelona will be looking to get back to form after dropping points in several games in La Liga. After Real Madrid's draw last night, Barcelona still hold a one point over the second placed team and with a win tonight can increase that gap to four points. Leganes who are currently just avoiding the relegation spots will also be desperate for a win as they travel to Barcelona to take on the Catalan club.

Where will Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain.

When will Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes will be played on Monday, December 16 at 1:30AM IST.

How to watch Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga match Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately the Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How to watch Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming of La Liga match in India?

Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga live streaming in India for free on gxr.world website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming of La Liga match in USA?

Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga live streaming in USA on ESPN plus.

How to watch Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming of La Liga match in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga match on Premier Sports.

