Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming: How to watch La Liga match in India, UK and USA?

Ahead of the start of the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023/24 match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.

Prateek Arya
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Montjuic stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After suffering a defeat against Villarreal on the last match day, FC Barcelona are going through a tough run. Head coach Xavi has also announced that he will leave at the end of the season. Thus, with nothing going in their favour, they might seek a fresh start and pick up from this match. They will take on Osasuna today at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. 

3 things you need to know

  • Barcelona vs Osasuna will take place on January 31, 2024
  • The match will be held at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium
  • Barcelona are currently 4th on the La Liga table

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Also Read | Vinicius sparks controversy after CR7 'sleep' tribute by South Africa

When is the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24 taking place?

BAR vs OSA will be played on January 31, Wednesday.

Where is the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24 match taking place?

BAR vs OSA will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

At what time will the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24 start?

BAR vs OSA will start at 11:30 pm IST.

Also Read | Neymar finally responds to being called 'FAT' by critics

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24  live telecast in India?

BAR vs OSA will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in India?

BAR vs OSA will be streamed live on the Voot and JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming via. ESPN+. 

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming through Viaplay. 

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2023-24 game?

Barcelona Probable XI: Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Hector Fort, Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandoski, Joao Felix

Osasuna Probable XI: Sergio Herrera, David Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Juan Cruz, Ruben Pena, Pablo Ibanez, Iker Munoz, Moi Gomez, Johan Mokica, Raul Garcia, Ante Budimir

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:39 IST

