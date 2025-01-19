'A Point Today Is Like Getting A Win': Barcelona Walk Away With A Single Point After 1-1 Draw Against Getafe

Barcelona despite winning in all other competitions that includes them winning the Spanish Super Cup title against Real Madrid in the finals. Barcelona have lost their mojo in the La Liga title race as they fell from the top of the table to third. Barcelona were in the hopes of getting back to their start of the season form in La Liga but were stopped by Getafe. Barcelona had the opportunity to go second in the table but failed to do so after they drew 1-1 against Getafe in their La Liga match.

Barcelona Draw 1-1 Against Getafe In La Liga Match

Barcelona was bested by Getafe’s defense again in a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid’s club record winning streak ended after a late penalty miss by Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona got its first goal in five visits to Getafe thanks to Jules Koundé in the 10th minute, but Getafe equalized and clamped down to get a fourth consecutive draw at its stadium against the powerhouse.

The last time Barcelona won at Coliseum Stadium was in 2019, making the fixture an annual quagmire for the Catalan club.

Barcelona was coming off huge wins: A 5-2 thrashing of Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final and a 5-1 win over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey. Barcelona visits Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Getafe's Defense Capabilites Stop Barcelona

But José Bordalás’s Getafe, with its physical, defensive style, once again frustrated Barcelona in Hansi Flick’s first visit as its coach.

“This was another exercise in survival,” Bordalás said. “Taking a point today is like getting a win.”

Koundé put Barcelona ahead when Pedri threaded a pass to meet the right back’s move into the area. Goalkeeper David Soría blocked his first effort but Koundé scrambled the rebound out of Soría’s grasp and over the line.

Moments after Raphinha headed a cross by Koundé into the side netting, Getafe leveled in the 34th during a defensive letdown by the visitors. Mauro Arambarri put in a loose ball after Iñaki Peña did well to make a one-handed save of a volley by Coba de Costa.

“We controlled the game but they scored on the one chance they had, it is too bad,” Koundé said. “We didn’t have our finishing touch.”