Published 09:48 IST, September 28th 2024
Barcola scores twice as PSG extends unbeaten run in France with 3-1 win over Rennes
Bradley Barcola scored one goal in each half and Lee Kang-in added a third as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 3-1 to extend its unbeaten run in the French league.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes in Paris | Image: AP Photo/Thibault Camus
