sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 09:48 IST, September 28th 2024

Barcola scores twice as PSG extends unbeaten run in France with 3-1 win over Rennes

Bradley Barcola scored one goal in each half and Lee Kang-in added a third as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 3-1 to extend its unbeaten run in the French league.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bradley Barcola
Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes in Paris | Image: AP Photo/Thibault Camus
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:48 IST, September 28th 2024