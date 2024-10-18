Published 23:18 IST, October 18th 2024
Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala remains out for Stuttgart game with lingering injury
Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala remains injured and will miss the team’s Bundesliga game against Stuttgart on Saturday. “He won’t be in the squad,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Friday of Musiala, who has been out with a hip injury.
