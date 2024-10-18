sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 23:18 IST, October 18th 2024

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala remains out for Stuttgart game with lingering injury

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala remains injured and will miss the team’s Bundesliga game against Stuttgart on Saturday. “He won’t be in the squad,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Friday of Musiala, who has been out with a hip injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:18 IST, October 18th 2024