Published 23:31 IST, November 14th 2024
Bayern Midfielder João Palhinha To Miss Portugal Games With Groin Injury
Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha will miss Portugal’s upcoming Nations League games against Poland and Croatia with a groin injury. Bayern said Thursday that Palhinha will travel back to Munich for further treatment. It did not disclose the severity of the injury.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
João Palhinha | Image: AP
