Published 19:33 IST, November 19th 2024
Bayern Munich Midfielder Joao Palhinha Faces Weeks Out After Injury While With Portugal
João Palhinha's year could be over early after the Bayern Munich midfielder was injured on Portugal duty. Palhinha will “be sidelined for the coming weeks” after he tore a muscle in his right adductor, part of the hip and thigh area, Bayern said on Tuesday.
Joao Palhinha | Image: AP
