Published 19:33 IST, November 19th 2024

Bayern Munich Midfielder Joao Palhinha Faces Weeks Out After Injury While With Portugal

João Palhinha's year could be over early after the Bayern Munich midfielder was injured on Portugal duty. Palhinha will “be sidelined for the coming weeks” after he tore a muscle in his right adductor, part of the hip and thigh area, Bayern said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Joao Palhinha
Joao Palhinha | Image: AP
