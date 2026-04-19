Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry Likely Out For Rest Of Season, Putting FIFA World Cup 2026 In Doubt

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is likely to miss the rest of the season, putting his World Cup participation for Germany in doubt.

Gnabry tore the adductor muscle in his right thigh and will be out “for a longer period,” Bayern announced Saturday.

The club did not give any further details, leaving the extent of the injury and the timeline for the 30-year-old forward's return uncertain. But it seems he'll miss Bayern’s remaining games of the season as it chases a treble of trophies.

Bayern is likely to clinch the Bundesliga title on Sunday unless it loses at home to Stuttgart, in which case it will have another four rounds to secure the trophy.

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Bayern then faces Bayer Leverkusen away in the German Cup semifinals on Wednesday, before it turns its attention to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals.

Gnabry contributed eight goals and set up seven more as Bayern broke the Bundesliga record for goals scored last weekend.

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