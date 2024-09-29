Published 08:02 IST, September 29th 2024
Bayern Munich fretting over Harry Kane's ankle after England star injured against Leverkusen
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane clutched the ankle and appeared to be in pain after a tussle for the ball against Leverkusen’s Amine Adli. He was substituted for Thomas Müller in the 86th minute and limped off the field.
Munich's Harry Kane lies on the pitch in pain during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany | Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
