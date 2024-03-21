×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Bayern Munich fullback Sacha Boey out again with hamstring tear after earlier injury

Bayern Munich said Wednesday fullback Sacha Boey is out with a hamstring tear shortly after he recovered from a similar injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sacha Boey
Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich at the BayArena | Image: AP
The French right back, who signed from Galatasaray in January in a deal that could be worth more than 35 million euros ($38 million), tore muscle tissue in his left hamstring in training Wednesday, Bayern said.

Boey was out of the squad for a month after an earlier hamstring tear and has only been an unused substitute for the two games since he returned to Bayern's squad.

Boey has played just twice for Bayern since signing from Galatasaray and his last game for the German champion was a 3-0 loss to title rival Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 10.

Boey's absence is another headache at right back for Bayern, which has also been without injured Noussair Mazraoui for recent games, forcing midfielder Joshua Kimmich to step into that role. Left back Alphonso Davies' future is uncertain amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Bayern is 10 points behind league leader Leverkusen and faces Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:03 IST

