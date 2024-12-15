'We’ve Done It Better': Bayern Munich Lose 2-1 To Mainz, Get First Bundesliga Loss Under Kompany

Bayern Munich went down 2-1 to Mainz in their Bundesliga match as it was the first match that Bayern Munich lost under the leadership of coach Vincent Kompany. Bayern Munich were missing star striker Harry Kane in their loss as Mainz managed to put two past the Bavarians. Despite the loss against Mainz, Bayern Munich still hold on to their top spot in the Bundesliga and have a four point lead on the second placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich Lose First Game Under Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich lost a Bundesliga game for the first time in coach Vincent Kompany’s tenure, paying the price for defensive mistakes and the absence of Harry Kane in losing at Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin and Bochum played out the final minutes of a 1-1 draw without attacking after Bochum’s goalkeeper was struck by an object thrown from the stands.

With Kane out injured, Bayern struggled to generate scoring chances as Lee Jae-sung gave Mainz a two-goal lead. Leroy Sane scored on the rebound in the 87th minute to give Bayern hope of a comeback, but Kompany’s team could not find a second goal.

“We played against a team with a lot of life and spirit and, I think, a team that was prepared to fight for every moment. From our side, I don’t think there was a lack of fighting,” Kompany said.

“We did that to the best of our ability today, but we’ve done it better in the past.”

Bayer Leverkusen Cutting Into Bayern's Lead At Top Of Table

Bayern’s lead was cut to four points ahead of last season’s champion Bayer Leverkusen.

While Bayern had painful losses in the Champions League to Aston Villa and Barcelona and was knocked out of the German Cup by Leverkusen last week, it seemed until now well on course to reclaim the Bundesliga title lost to Leverkusen last season.

Bayern’s defense was at fault for both goals, with the first coming after Kim Min-jae missed his interception of a cross and Michael Olise couldn’t control the ball, allowing Armindo Sieb to set up Lee to score.

The second goal again saw Sieb pass for Lee, who left Joshua Kimmich stranded with a turn and scored low past stand-in goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. Sieb was on the field only because starting forward Jonathan Burkardt went off injured in the 15th.

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen jumped for joy when the final whistle sealed a win over Bayern, which beat his team 8-1 last season.