Bayern Munich signs Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in search for 'new energy, new ideas'
Bayern Munich signed 22-year-old forward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on Sunday in a search for “new energy, new ideas” after its first season without a trophy in 12 years.
Image: AP
