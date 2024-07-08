sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:38 IST, July 8th 2024

Bayern Munich signs Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in search for 'new energy, new ideas'

Bayern Munich signed 22-year-old forward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on Sunday in a search for “new energy, new ideas” after its first season without a trophy in 12 years.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bayern Munich signed 22-year-old forward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on Sunday in a search for "new energy, new ideas" after its first season without a trophy in 12 years.
  • 2 min read
14:38 IST, July 8th 2024