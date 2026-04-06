Bayern Munich Stalwart Harry Kane Expected To Be Available For Champions League Quarterfinal Clash vs Real Madrid

Champions League: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane practiced on Monday and is expected to be available for Tuesday's quarterfinal against Real Madrid in the Champions League .

Kane missed Bayern's win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday because of a minor ankle issue sustained in training with England last week.

He took part in the team's training session in Munich before the squad traveled to the Spanish capital for Tuesday's match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“He is a goal scorer. He is a great player,” Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior said Monday about Kane. “But Bayern is a great team and has many players who switch positions and make it difficult for us. Whoever plays, it will be tough. We will need to be well prepared.”

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Madrid and Bayern are meeting in the knockout stage of the Champions League for the sixth time in the past 14 seasons, with 15-time champion Madrid having won four of five two-legged matchups with Bayern since the 2011-12 season: once in the quarterfinals and three times in the semifinals, most recently in 2024. Bayern won in the semifinals in 2012 after a penalty shootout.

“Bayern is an unbelievable team, we’ve seen what it can do this season,” Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said. “We have a lot of respect for them. They’re having an exceptional season. I think Bayern has been the most consistent side in Europe this season. They’re fearless, aggressive, very focused defensively, with an unbelievable striker in Harry Kane.”

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Bayern is unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions, with 11 wins, while Madrid is coming off a 2-1 loss at Mallorca on Saturday that hurt its Spanish league title hopes.