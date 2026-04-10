Bayern Munich Suffer Injury Jolt As Young Star Lennart Karl Ruled Out Against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich’s rising star Lennart Karl has been ruled out of the Champions League second leg against Real Madrid with a right hamstring injury.

Bayern said Friday the 18-year-old Karl, who has been enjoying a breakout season at the Bavarian powerhouse, tore a muscle at the back of his right thigh and “will therefore be sidelined for the time being.”

The club did not give any further details.

Karl will miss Saturday’s Bundesliga match at St. Pauli and Real Madrid’s visit for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Bayern won the first leg 2-1 in Madrid on Tuesday.

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His participation in Bayern’s following games against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on April 19 and the German Cup semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen three days later is in doubt, while Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will be checking in on Karl’s fitness ahead of the World Cup after he made his Germany debut last month.

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