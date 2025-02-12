Bayern Munich vs Celtic LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

German heavyweights Bayern Munich will take on Celtic in their UEFA Champions League playoff match. Bayern Munich and Celtic will play two legs in their playoff match and the winner will proceed to the round of 16. Bayern Munich and Celtic both finished outside the top 8 in the group stage of the Champions League and thus have to play in the playoff stage if they want to qualify for the round of 16. Bayern Munich head into the match as favourites.

Where will Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be played at the Celtic Park in Scotland.

When will Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be played on Thursday, 13th February at 01:30 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic live on Paramount+.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic live on TNT Sport and BBC

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in Australia?