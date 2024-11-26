Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Champions League LIVE in India, US, UK and AUS?

Two heavyweights of world football will be facing off against one another as Paris Saint Germain will be travelling to Germany to take on Bayern Munich. Both teams are having a season full of ups and downs as they face off against each other in their UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

Where will Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be played at the Allianz arena in Munich, Germany.

When will Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be played on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and PSG live on Paramount+.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and PSG live on TNT Sport and BBC

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in Australia?