Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Semifinal In India?

A place in the Champions League final will be at stake when Bayern Munich host PSG in the 2nd semifinal. The winner of this clash will meet Arsenal in the final, who defeated Atletico Madrid to secure a place in the summit clash. The two sides were involved in a classic UCL encounter, and PSG are currently leading by 5-4 coming into the 2nd semifinal.

Both teams are known for their lively attacking football, and another exciting clash is on the cards. Focus will be on Michael Olise, who produced a sublime display in the first leg, and the Bayern winger will be eager to replicate his magic once again.

Defending champions PSG will be aware of Bayern's threat, but they do have the players who can inflict huge damage on Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

When Will The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League Semifinal Match Take Place?

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The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semifinal match will take place on Thursday, May 7.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League Semifinal Match Take Place?

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The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semifinal match will take place at Allianz Arena, Munich.

At What Time Will The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semifinal match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League Semifinal Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semifinal match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League Semifinal Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semifinal match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.