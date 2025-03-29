Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Live Streaming: How To Watch Bundesliga In India, USA, UK and Australia?

As the international break is done and dusted, club football is back with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich all ready to take on St. Pauli. Bayern Munich have returned to their dominant ways as they look to further pull away at the top of the Bundesliga table. St. Pauli on the other hand will be desperate for a win as they are dangling quite close to the relegation zone.

When will Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Bundesliga match take place?

Bayern Munich will play St. Pauli on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

At what time Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Bundesliga match will start?

The Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Bundesliga match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where will Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Bundesliga match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli match will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Considering Legal Action Against Canadian FA

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Bundesliga match?

Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Live Streaming in India?

The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Live Streaming in USA?

ESPN+ currently holds exclusive rights to show Bundesliga games in the USA. The match will live stream on fuboTV.

Also Read | Gaizka Mendieta Names Raphinha As His Pick For The Ballon D'Or

How to watch Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Live Streaming in UK?

Sky Sports host the rights to Bundesliga football in the United Kingdom. They show the occasional match on Sky Sports Mix, which is free to air, but the rest is all via a subscription service.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Live Streaming in Australia?