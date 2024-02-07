Advertisement

In the Game week 19 of Bundesliga 2023/24, Bayern Munich will take on Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians are second on the table and are chasing Leverkusen in the league standings. A gap of 7 points separates the two. The situation can remain the same or the gap can curtail to 4, all will depend on how Bayern will play. As for Berlin, they are at the edge of the relegation zone and would want to stay out of danger, Thus, with both teams having an objective at hand, an enthralling encounter is seemingly in the awaits.

3 things you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin will take place on January 24, 2024

The match will be held at Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich are second in the league standings

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match will take place on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will take place on January 25, 2024. The live-action will begin at 01:00 AM IST.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match via Sony Sports Ten 2.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match via SonyLIV and JioTV.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Bayern Munich vs Bundesliga Match via Sky Sports Mix. The live stream of the match will be available via Sky GO, Now TV

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga Match via ESPN 2 & ESPN Deportes. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ & Fubo.