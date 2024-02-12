Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Jude Bellingham set to be sidelined for at least 2 weeks after Real Madrid confirms ankle sprain

Jude Bellingham, a midfielder for Real Madrid, suffered a sprain to his left ankle, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least two weeks. The team announced on Sunday.

Associated Press Television News
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks because of an ankle injury.

Madrid said Sunday that Bellingham was diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. The club said “his recovery will be monitored,” without setting a timetable for his return.

Advertisement

The England international is set to miss Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 match at Leipzig, as well as upcoming Spanish league games. The return match against Leipzig is on March 6.

Bellingham asked to be substituted after scoring two goals in Madrid’s 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday, a result that allowed the Spanish powerhouse to open a five-point lead over Girona in the league standings.

Advertisement

Bellingham sprained his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona’s Pablo Torre early in the second half. The midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field. But after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th, Bellingham soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.

His double gave Bellingham 20 goals across all competitions since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

10 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

10 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

19 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

20 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 days ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

2 days ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya On OTT: Where To Watch The Rom-Com

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  2. Uday Saharan comes out on the team's blunders in U19 showdown

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  3. Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew Members In Arabian Sea

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. UK employers plan smaller pay increases for 2024, says CIPD survey

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher open ahead of January inflation data

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement