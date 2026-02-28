Benfica Suspend Five Supporters Following Alleged Racial Abuse Incident In Champions League Playoff Clash Against Real Madrid

Portuguese club Benfica have taken action against five fans who were allegedly involved in an incident of a 'racist nature' in their clash against Real Madrid for the Champions League playoff first leg. For the unversed, the play in Lisbon was halted for 10 minutes after Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr told the referee that he had been racially abused by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni.

Although Gianluca Prestianni refused the claims, UEFA has launched an investigation to get to the bottom of the incident and has put an interim ban on the player from appearing in the second-leg of the Champions League clash. Following their knockout from the Champions League after Vinicius Jr.'s winning goal, Benfica launched disciplinary measures against the fans, which could lead to them being permanently banned.

Benfica Bans Five Fans After Racial Abuse Allegations

The club recently announced that an internal investigation was launched between Benfica and Real Madrid on February 17, after their Champions League match, and the investigation found a few fans being racially abusive toward the Real Madrid winger.

The club shared, "Benfica informed that it has suspended the memberships of five members following the initiation of disciplinary proceedings that led to the application of the maximum sanction stipulated in club's statutes, which is expulsion. An internal investigation initiated after the match between Benfica and Real Madrid, held on February 17, and the adoption of inappropriate behavior in the stands, of a racist nature, incompatible with the values and principles that govern the club."

They further added, "Benfica reaffirms that it does not tolerate any form of discrimination or racism and will continue to act firmly when behaviors undermine the values of the club."

Real Madrid Eliminates Benfica From Champions League