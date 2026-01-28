Benfica vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

UEFA Champions League: Benfica will loc horns against Real Madrid in the upcoming round 8 fixture of the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26, at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, on Thursday, January 29.

The match between Benfica and Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. The two heavyweights have played against each other only once in 2012, where Benfica clinched a 5-2 win over Real Madrid.

Benfica have clinched two wins and conceded three defeats in their previous matches. They are coming into this match after a 4-0 win over Estrela da Amadora on January 25. In the UCL 2025-26 standings, Benfica hold the 29th place with six points after playing seven matches.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have sealed three wins and suffered two defeats in their last five fixtures. Los Blancos are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Villarreal on January 25. In their previous UCL fixture, Madrid clinched a dominating 6-1 win over AS Monaco on January 21. In the UCL 2025-26 standings, Real Madrid hold third place with 15 points from seven matches.

Benfica vs Real Madrid, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Where Will The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

What Time Will The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 Match Start?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where Can You Watch The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Benfica vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?