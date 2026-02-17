Benfica vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Champions League: Real Madrid will travel to Portugal to take on Benfica in a Champions League play-off round clash at Estadio da Luz. Benfica dented Real Madrid's automatic qualification hopes with a last-ditch goal in the last game of the group phase. Jose Mourinho will face off against his former team and the former Manchester United manager is known for pulling off some of the most unbelievable nights in the Champions League.

Madrid's La Liga hopes got a major boost following FC Barcelona's loss to Girona and they will hope to take the optimism into this game. Kylian Mbappe is all set to return in this game and the French forward will have a crucial role to play. Mbappe has already smashed 38 goals this season and has definitely been the most sought-after player in world football right now.

Los Blancos would not take their opponent lightly, as everyone is aware of Mourinho's traits and what he can do, especially in the Champions League.

Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League Live Streaming

When Will The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League Match Take Place?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, February 18.

Where Will The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League Match Take Place?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League match will take place at the Estadio da Luz.

What Time Will The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League Match Start?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League Match On Live TV?

The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?