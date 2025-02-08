Bengaluru FC Hoping To Regain Winning Form As They Get Ready To Host Jamshedpur FC For ISL Match

Bengaluru FC who are considered as one of the strongest teams in the Indian Super League, and have notable players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have gone into a form slump over the past few game weeks. Bengaluru who used to be on the top of the ISL table have fallen down a few places and are now in sixth position. Tomorrow, Bengaluru have an important match coming up against Jamshedpur FC who are in third position in the ISL table. Bengaluru FC will be hoping to fire on all cylinders and would look to get back into form as the season approaches its end.

Bengaluru FC Hoping For Strong Result Against Jamshedpur FC

A struggling Bengaluru FC will have their task cut out as they look to snap a six-match winless streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host Jamshedpur FC here on Sunday.

The Blues are currently undergoing a difficult patch of form. They have been winless in their last six games, drawing once and losing five times -- including three defeats on the bounce entering Sunday's game.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have broken their six-game winless streak against Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture and will now aim to complete a league double over the Blues for the second time (previously in 2020-21).

However, they have struggled to find their feet at the Kanteerava stadium, being unable to emerge victorious in their previous four clashes there.

In the standings, Jamshedpur FC are placed third with 34 points from 18 matches on the back of 11 victories and a solitary draw. They are involved in a close battle with FC Goa for the second place.

The Red Miners have a chance to leapfrog FC Goa (34) with a win here and they will aim for nothing less to sustain pressure and keep challenging for the top-two, which qualifies a team directly for the semi-final.

Bengaluru FC are sixth in the table, having 28 points from 19 matches due to eight victories and four draws.

The Blues have failed to win in their last three home games, drawing once and losing twice, matching their worst-ever home form in ISL history -- the earlier one being between October and December 2023.

In their 15 matches against each other, Bengaluru FC have won six games and Jamshedpur FC have emerged victorious five times. Four encounters have delivered draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that his team wants to emerge victorious over crucial junctures.

“Our plan is to win over important moments. What’s better than playing at home in Kanteerava in front of our own supporters!” he said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil reiterated on the importance of consistently getting positive results.