Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: Thrilling Action On The Cards

Bengaluru FC | Image: X/@bengalurufc

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Updates: Bengaluru FC kicks off its ISL 2025-26 campaign at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. BFC would host Sporting Club Delhi, who are making their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) after being rebranded from Hyderabad FC.

Thrilling ISL action is finally back, and expect the stadium to be packed with roaring fans and ultras. Bengaluru FC remain favorites, but Sporting Club Delhi’s debut spirit could make this opener competitive and entertaining.