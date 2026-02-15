Updated 15 February 2026 at 18:17 IST
Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: Thrilling Action On The Cards
Matchday one of the Indian Super League 2025-26 continues as Bengaluru hosts a thrilling fixture. Bengaluru FC will host Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Updates: Bengaluru FC kicks off its ISL 2025-26 campaign at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. BFC would host Sporting Club Delhi, who are making their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) after being rebranded from Hyderabad FC.
Thrilling ISL action is finally back, and expect the stadium to be packed with roaring fans and ultras. Bengaluru FC remain favorites, but Sporting Club Delhi’s debut spirit could make this opener competitive and entertaining.
Live Blog
Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Updates: Bengaluru FC want to assert their dominance early in the season, while Sporting Club Delhi aim to announce its arrival with resilience and flair.
Fans can expect a lively atmosphere at the Kanteerava, with Bengaluru’s passionate supporters backing their team and Delhi hoping to spoil the party in their debut outing.
15 February 2026 at 18:16 IST
Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
BFC vs SCD Live Updates: Thrilling ISL action returns to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as Bengaluru FC will be in action in their first ISL 2025-26 campaign.
Sporting Club Delhi would make its debut after the rebrand, and it is expected to be exciting.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 15 February 2026 at 18:17 IST