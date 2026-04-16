Bernardo Silva To Leave Manchester City At The End Of The Season

Manchester City great Bernardo Silva is leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Portugal international is one of the most decorated players in City's history, winning 15 major trophies including six Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

“What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart,” Bernardo wrote in a letter to City fans on Thursday.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined from Monaco in 2017. He has 451 appearances in nine years and captained the team this season. He lifted the English League Cup at Wembley Stadium last month and could yet go on to win the Premier League and FA Cup next month.

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He will go down among the club's recent greats such as Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

“In short, he will be deservedly remembered both as one of City’s finest and most popular players of all time,” City said.

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Bernardo confirmed his departure in a post on his Instagram account.

“When I arrived 9 years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things. This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for,” he said.