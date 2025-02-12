Big Blow To Pep Guardiola And Manchester City Ahead Of Second Leg Against Real Madrid As Star Player Gets Injured

Real Madrid and Manchester City faced off in the first leg of their playoff match with both teams not in the best of forms. It was a must win match for both teams if they wanted to stay in the competition. Manchester City and Real Madrid both had a disappointing start to their UEFA Champions League season which left them out of the top 8 and resulted in both teams playing a playoff match against each other to qualify for the round of 16 and the loser getting eliminated from the competition.

It was Real Madrid who won the first leg against Manchester City by a score of 3-2 thanks to a last minute goal by Jude Bellingham.

Man City Star Injured During First Leg Against Real Madrid

Manchester City star Jack Grealish was injured during the first leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League playoffs. Jack Grealish was named in the playing XI for Manchester City for the first leg against Real Madrid.

It was in the 30th minute of the match that Grealish went down on the pitch. As he went down on the pitch, it remains unknown as to what caused the injury and where it was but by the looks of things, it is a groin injury as Grealish was seen holding his groin as he talked to manager Pep Guardiola.

Jack Grealish had gone down in his own half on the pitch. Following this he was given treatment on the pitch but was then replaced by Phil Foden in the 30th minute. Despite the injury, Jack Grealish was able to walk off the pitch and into the tunnel towards the dressing room. It could be seen that he had a slight limp in his walk.