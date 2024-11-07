sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections | Donald Trump |

Published 07:51 IST, November 7th 2024

Bizarre Penalty Sends Aston Villa to First Champions League Loss at Brugge. Shakhtar Gets First Win

A strange penalty for handball ended Aston Villa’s winning run in the Champions League on Wednesday as the English team lost 1-0 at Club Brugge.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving a yellow card during the British Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Everton, Villa Park, Birmingham, England | Image: Jacob King/PA via AP
Advertisement

07:51 IST, November 7th 2024