LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12 August 2025 at 21:03 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Bodoland FC Thrash ITBP FT, Clinch Dominating 4-0 Victory In Kokrajhar

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT HIGHLIGHTS: Get live score updates of Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT in the Durand Cup 2025 Group D match. Follow real-time highlights, key moments, and results from this exciting football match in India.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match Updates
Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match Updates | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Bodoland FC clinched a stunning 4-0 win over ITBP FT in the Group D fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Sports Authority of India Stadium (SAI) in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Tuesday, August 12th. The hosts have successfully maintained their unbeaten streak in the debut season of the Durand Cup.

Live Blog

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Despite heavy rain in Kokrajhar, Bodoland FC defeated ITBP FT 4-0 in the Group D fixture of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, August 12th. With the dominating victory, Bodoland FC have successfully made their way into the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament.

12 August 2025 at 20:55 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC Clinch Win Over ITBP FT

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: A well-deserved win for the Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. The hosts have displayed a dominating performance over ITBP FT and sealed a 4-0 victory in their final group stage fixture over ITBP FT. With the win, Bodoland FC have made it into the knockout stage of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 in their debut season. FT. BDFC 4-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Five Minutes Added On

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: The fourth referee has given five minutes of added time after the end of 90 minutes of play. 90' BDFC 4-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:44 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Abdul Samed Ango Strikes

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC continued to dominate over ITBP FT despite heavy rain in Kokrajhar. This time, it was Abdul Samed Ango who scored the goal for the hosts in the 82nd minute of the game. 82' BDFC 4-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:40 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Junior Onguene Scores From Header, But Offside

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: In the 78th minute of the match, Junior Onguene's header went straight into the back of the net, but it's offside. The scoreline remains unchanged in the second half. 78' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:33 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: No Goals So Far In Second Half

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: It's raining heavily in Kokrajhar, making it hard for the teams to make ground shots. The score line is still unchanged in the second half of the game. 72' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:28 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Does Bodoland FC Need Fresh Legs On Field?

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: The Bodoland FC players are struggling to keep ball possession in the midfield. After playing brilliant football in the first half, it seems that the hosts need to inject fresh legs on the field. 68' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:25 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: ITBP FT Come Close To Score, Fails

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: ITBP FT came close to scoring several times in the early minutes of the second half, but still they failed to get the back of the net. Bodoland FC are aiming to keep more possession of the ball. 65' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:18 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Glimpse From The Ongoing Match

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: A small glimpse from the ongoing match between Bodoland FC and ITBP FT in Kokrajhar.

12 August 2025 at 20:08 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Can Bodoland FC Continue Their Dominance Over ITBP FT?

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC will be looking forward to outclassing ITBP FT in the last 45 minutes of the match. The hosts have the potential to put more pressure on ITBP FT. 47' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 20:04 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Second Half Begins

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: The second half of the match between Bodoland FC and ITBP FT has resumed. It's raining heavily in Kokrajhar. 45' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:50 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: First Half

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC kept a three-goal lead over ITBP FT. The hosts maintained a solid dominance with wave of attacks in the first 45 minutes of the match. Can ITBP FT make a comeback in the second half? HT. BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:47 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Pranjal Bhumij's Shot Goes Over Crossbar

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: In the 45th minute of the match, Pranjal Bhumij made a fiery shot towards the goal, but his shot just went above the goal, failing to give Bodoland a four-goal lead. The fourth referee gave four minutes of added time in the first half. 45' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:44 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Gwgwmsar Gayary Scores To Five Bodoland FC Three-Goal Lead

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: A magnificent goal from Gwgwmsar Gayary, giving Bodoland FC a three-goal lead over ITBP FT. It was a poetry in motion moment for the number as he nutmegged the ITBP FT goalkeeper to get the back of the net. 41' BDFC 3-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:38 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC Double Lead From Penalty

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Pedro Astray scored from the spotkick to give Bodoland FC a two-goal lead against ITBP FT. 37' BDFC 2-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:38 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC Inch Away From Doubling Their Lead

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: A brilliant attack from the left wing by the Bodoland FC players. In the end, Junior Onguene kept a fiery shot, but it hit the side net. 33' BDFC 1-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:39 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Timothi Narzary Gives Bodoland FC Lead Against ITBP FT

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC finally made a breakthrough against ITBP FT. It was Timothi Narzary's fiery header in the 25th minute that gave the hosts a lead over ITBP FT. 25' BDFC 1-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:24 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Injury Scare For ITBP FT?

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: ITBP FT goalkeeper Yogesh Lama received a niggle while making a save. The referee had to stop the game for a minute. 23' BDFC 0-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:16 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: ITBP FT Come Close

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: ITBP FT came close to scoring and made a breakthrough in the game. However, Karjee failed to keep the shot on target after a stunning run from the left flank. 14' BDFC 0-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:12 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland Dominating Over ITBP

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC started dominating over ITBP FT in the early minutes of the ongoing clash. Bodoland FC have more than 50 percent of ball possession against ITBP FT in Kokrajhar. 10' BDFC 0-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:07 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Decent Pressure From Bodoland FC

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC put pressure on the ITBP FT with attacks from the right flank. However, ITBP FT made no mistake in keeping the scoreline unchanged. 5' BDFC 0-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 19:07 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Aggressive Start From ITBP FT

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: The ITBP FT had an aggressive start to the match against Bodoland FC. ITBP FT have to clinch three points in the ongoing match in order to make it into the knockout stage of the Durand Cup 2025. 1' BDFC 0-0 ITBP FT

12 August 2025 at 18:59 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Kick Off

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: The match between Bodoland FC and ITBP FT has kicked off at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

12 August 2025 at 18:57 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Few Minutes Left Before The Kick Off

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Less than five minutes left before the start of the crucial fixture between Bodoland FC and ITBP FT at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

12 August 2025 at 18:56 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: ITBT FT Head Coach's Words Before The Start Of Match

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: ITBP FT head coach Surojit Kr Prodhani's words ahead of the upcoming Durand Cup 2025 clash.

12 August 2025 at 18:53 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Words From Bodoland FC Head Coach Vikash Panthi

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Here's what Bodoland FC head coach Vikash Panthi had to say before the start of the upcoming Group D match.

12 August 2025 at 18:49 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Group D Standings

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Here's a look at the Group D points of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025.

12 August 2025 at 18:48 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Teams Arrived At SAI Stadium In Kokrajhar

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Both Bodoland FC and ITBP FT have arrived at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar before the start of the crucial Group D fixture in the Durand Cup 2025.

12 August 2025 at 18:39 IST

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Welcome To The Final Group Fixture Of Durand Cup 2025

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Score: Bodoland FC will square off against ITBP FT in the final group match of the 134th Durand Cup 2025, at the Sports Authority of India Stadium (SAI), in Kokrajhar.

Published By : Aniket Datta

Published On: 12 August 2025 at 18:45 IST