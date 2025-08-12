Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Bodoland FC Thrash ITBP FT, Clinch Dominating 4-0 Victory In Kokrajhar

Bodoland FC Vs ITBP FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match Updates | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT, Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Despite heavy rain in Kokrajhar, Bodoland FC defeated ITBP FT 4-0 in the Group D fixture of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, August 12th. With the dominating victory, Bodoland FC have successfully made their way into the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament.