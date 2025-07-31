Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC: Bodoland FC Seal 2-1 Win Over Karbi Anglong In Assam Derby

Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC HIGHLIGHTS: Bodoland FC clinched a hard-fought win in their opening match of the Durand Cup 2025 over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC. The hosts made a solid comeback and sealed a 2-1 triumph over Karbi Anglong in Kokrajhar, on Thursday, July 31st.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Bodoland FC clinched a stunning 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC to start their campaign at the Durand Cup 2025 on a good note.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: The visitors are trying hard to level the scoreline and share the points, but Bodoland FC have had a solid defence lineup.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: The fourth referee has given 10 minutes of added time. The scoreline is still the same. 90' DFC 2:1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Rare scene in Kokrajhar, as there's a bee attack on the ground as all the players and the referees are lying on the ground to save themselves from the sting.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Bodoland FC are troubling their opponents from the left wing. Morning Star are lacking defensive abilities as they are failing to stop Bodoland's attack. In the 71st minute, the hosts once again came close to scoring but failed to put a cross.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Arjun Mardi came close to changing the scoreline; however, it just went past. Arjun took a stunning shot from the left side of the box, but could not place it inside. Bodoland FC, surely, are troubling Karbi Anglong's backline. 65' DFC 2:1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: A beautiful curling cross from the left wing, Robinson made no mistake to put it inside. 60' DFC 2:1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Superb save from the Bodoland goalie. Karbi Anglong's Sujit Singh missed a 1:1 chance in the box. 55' DFC 1:1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: BDFC and KAMSFC have begun the second half with the hope to break the equal score and jump a step ahead.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: That's all for the first half. In the final minutes of the first half, Bodoland came close two times to take a lead, but they wasted the chances. A brilliant first half from both sides. HT. DFC 1:1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: In the added minutes of the first half, Bodoland striker Robinson made a stunning change in his speed and took a fiery run on the right flank, dribbled the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC defenders, and took a grounder. However, it went away.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Gayary equalized the scoreline and brought the hosts back into the game. Gayary took a shot from inside the box and sent it into the right post. A poor defensive error from the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC backline. 37' BDFC 1:1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Bodoland FC made their first change in the 34th minute as they brought Abdul into the field in place of Manabir. 34' BFC 0:1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: In the 31st minute, Morning Star FC's right back, Lambalmayum, took a shot from outside the box. Bodoland goalkeeper, made a risky save to keep the scoreline unchanged.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: What a turnaround in the match. A defensive error by the Bodoland FC backline, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC attacker, Olaleye did not make any mistake, took a fiery shot into the top box, and gave the visitors a lead in the match. 25' BDHC 0: 1 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: After the end of the first 20 minutes, both Bodoland and Karbi Anglong are trying hard to take control of the midfield. The two teams are yet to test the goalkeepers. BDFC 0:0 KAMSFC
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Two minutes into the game and the hosts made a solid attack from the left wing. The Bodo attacker had a 1:1 chance, but the goalkeeper made a good stop.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC had a good start after an attack from the left flank, kept a shot on target, but the Bodoland goalie made no mistake to save it.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: It's all set as the match between Bodoland FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC kicked off in the 134th Durand Cup fixture.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: The match between Bodoland FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will be played at the Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar on Thursday, July 31st.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will be aiming to make a comeback in the tournament after conceding a defeat in their opening match of the 134th Durand Cup. On the other hand, Bodoland FC will be starting their campaign from the upcoming match.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Here's the Group B standings of the 134th Durand Cup.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Here's the Group A standings of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: As the race to win the Durand Cup heats up, here's a look at the standings of Group C.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: The Bodoland boys start their Durand Cup 2025 campaign today and they'll look to win it in order to stay in the hunt.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: Prior to the high-octane clash between Bodoland FC and Morning Star FC, here's a look at the updated standings of Group D.
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: KAMSFC fought very bravely in their last outing, despite being down to 10 men. This is their maiden Durand Cup appearance and they have shown their talent in the first game which ended in a losing cause. The Tibetan Border Police FT had defeated KAMSFC in their Group D opener of the Durand Cup by a margin of 2-1
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: Here are a few players from Bodoland FC who can turn the game on its head=
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: The second Durand Cup match of the day will be played between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting. The game will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: The valiant Anglong Morning Star FC have been going strength to strength and last year they were promoted to I-League 2 for the 2025-26 season
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: The upcoming match of the ongoing Durand Cup will be played at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar today
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Latest Updates: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, who were promoted to I-League 2 last year are fighting for their survival. They had lost their last game to Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Football Team (ITBP FT) and they need to defeat the Bodoland team at any cost