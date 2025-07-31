Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC: Bodoland FC Seal 2-1 Win Over Karbi Anglong In Assam Derby

Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match Updates | Image: Bodoland FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC

Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC HIGHLIGHTS: Bodoland FC clinched a hard-fought win in their opening match of the Durand Cup 2025 over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC. The hosts made a solid comeback and sealed a 2-1 triumph over Karbi Anglong in Kokrajhar, on Thursday, July 31st.

Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC HIGHLIGHTS: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC took the first lead in the game after Joseph's early goal in the first half. However, the hosts didn't take much time to level up. In the second half, Bodoland FC took the lead. After taking the lead, the hosts dominated Karbi Anglong by playing a pressing style of football. In the end, Bodoland FC had the last laugh after clinching a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong in Kokrajhar.