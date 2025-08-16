Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United Beat Bodoland FC, Seal Semi-Final Spot | BDFC 0-4 NEUFC

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC HIGHLIGHTS: Bodoland FC's fairytale run in the Durand Cup 2025 comes to an end after a 4-0 defeat against NorthEast United in the second quarterfinal clash of the Durand Cup 2025, on Saturday, August 16th. NorthEast United dominated the game from the very first moment and clinched a deserving win. NorthEast United will take on Shillong Lajong in the semi-final fixture.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Parthib Gogoi got the back of the net to give NorthEast United FC a four-goal lead in the match against Bodoland FC. 91' BDFC 0-4 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The fourth referee has given five minutes of added time after the 90 minutes of play. NorthEast United are just a few minutes away from sealing the semi-final spot. 90' BDFC 0-3 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: After scoring two goals in the match, Alaeddine Ajaraie is now aiming to get his second hat-trick of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025. NorthEast United are dominating over Bodoland FC, as the hosts are struggling to break the Highlanders' defence. 80' BDFC 0-3 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: After taking a three-goal lead, NorthEast United FC are still looking for their fourth goal of the match. It's the Highlanders who are controlling the match as of now. Seems like it will be hard for Bodoland FC to make a comeback. 75' BDFC 0-3 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: After a stunning assist from Thoi Singh on the right wing, Alaeddine Ajaraie scored a cheeky goal. The Highlanders are one step closer to clinching the semi-final spot in the Durand Cup 2025. 61' BDFC 0-3 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NorthEast United once again! This time, it is Andy Rodriguez who got the back of the net to give the Highlanders a two-goal lead over Bodoland FC. Again, it's a defensive lapse from the hosts that helped NorthEast United to score. 54' BDFC 0-2 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: After a thrilling first 45 minutes, the second half is underway in the second quarterfinal match between Bodoland FC between NorthEast United FC. 45' BDFC 0-1 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The first half comes to an end as NorthEast United continue to take the lead over Bodoaland. The Highlanders kept a 66 percent ball possession in the first half, while Bodoland had only 34 percent. In the final moments of the first half, Bodoland tried to get the equaliser, but the NorthEast made no error to give the hosts a chance. Overall, an interesting first half. HT BDFC 0-1 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The fourth referee has given three minutes of added time after the end of the first 45 minutes of play. 45' BDFC 0-1 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Bodoland FC once again came close to scoring, but they failed to keep a shot after solid defending from NorthEast United. Bodoland FC are struggling in the final third position. 38' BDFC 0-1 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Bodoland FC striker Robinson Blandon came close to scoring in the 35th minute. However, his shot hit the side netting. It was a lovely long ball from the right side, which Robinson received nicely, but the striker went to an acute angle, which made it tough for him to score. 35' BDFC 0-1 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Alaeddine Ajaraie on the scoresheet for NorthEast United as he gave the Highlanders an early lead in the game. It was a defensive error from Bodoland FC that allowed NorthEast United to take a lead in the game. 29' BDFC 0-1 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Arjun Mardi made his way into the field in place of Pranjal Bhumij, as Bodoland FC made an early change. 27' BDFC 0-0 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NorthEast United are creating more chances in the game so far. The Highlanders are desperately looking for a goal now. However, Bodoland FC are defending well to still keep the scoreline unchanged. 25' BDFC 0-0 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: After the end of the first 20 minutes of play, the score is still the same. However, NorthEast United are creating more chances than Bodoland FC. 20' BDFC 0-0 NEUFC
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The action is officially underway! Expect a solid fight among both teams as a spot in the semis is on the line.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Didwm Hazowary will be wearing the captain's armband for Bodoland FC in the second quarterfinal clash against NorthEast United FC.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Míchel Zabaco will be leading the NorthEast United FC in the crucial fixture against Bodoland FC.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Here's the Playing XI of NorthEast United for the match against Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Here's the Playing Eleven of the Bodoland FC for the second quarterfinal match.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Less than 15 minutes left before the start of the second quarterfinal clash between Bodoland FC and NorthEast United FC, in Kokrajhar, on Saturday, August 16th. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The winner from the upcoming match between Bodoland FC and NorthEast United FC will face Shillong Lajong in the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025. Lajong clinched a 2-1 win over Indian Navy FT in the first quarterfinal match.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NorthEast United FC assistant coach Amogh Adige opened up before the crucial fixture.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Words from Bodoland FC head coach Vikash Panthi before the second quarterfinal clash in Kokrajhar.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NorthEast United FC have clinched two wins and drawn one of their group stage matches. The Highlanders topped the Group E table with seven points.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Bodoland FC made their way into the quarterfinal after finishing at the top of the Group D standings with nine points.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: A few glimpses from the Sports Authority India Stadium (SAI) ahead of the crucial fixture.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Hello, and welcome! Bodoland FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the second quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup 2025, in Kokrajhar. The NorthEast derby will kick off at 7 PM IST.