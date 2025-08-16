Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United Beat Bodoland FC, Seal Semi-Final Spot | BDFC 0-4 NEUFC

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The first half comes to an end as NorthEast United continue to take the lead over Bodoaland. The Highlanders kept a 66 percent ball possession in the first half, while Bodoland had only 34 percent. In the final moments of the first half, Bodoland tried to get the equaliser, but the NorthEast made no error to give the hosts a chance. Overall, an interesting first half. HT BDFC 0-1 NEUFC