Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Highlights: BFC 1-0 PFC at Full-Time

Bodoland FC beat Punjab FC 1-0 in the Durand Cup 2025. | Image: Durand Cup

Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Highlights: Bodoland FC registered a shock 1-0 win over Punjab FC to knock the ‘Shers’ out of contention for the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinals, as the best they can now finish is third place in the group and that will not be enough to make it to the next round.