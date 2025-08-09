Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Highlights: BFC 1-0 PFC at Full-Time

Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Highlights: Bodoland FC registered a shock 1-0 win over Punjab FC to knock the ‘Shers’ out of contention for the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinals, as the best they can now finish is third place in the group and that will not be enough to make it to the next round.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: We are into additional time, of which there will be at least 6 minutes. Tick tock for Punjab FC…
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: Punjab FC have found their repeated attacks badly thwarted by Bodoland. And time is running out…
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: We are within the last 10 minutes of the game and this is going to be some fun watching. Bodoland have done well thus far but can they hold on to their lead?
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: Punjab have attacked after going forward, as expected. But Bodoland have done well to defend their lead up until this point in time.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: Well, well, well… it is Bodoland who lead! Not what many expected but they were in the game and looked bright in the second half.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: It is worth noting that both teams have made a number of changes to the XI by bringing on some subs in a bid to spark some life into the game.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: We are now more than two-thirds into the game. Again, both sides stay in the hunt for an opening goal.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: There have been no goals in the game yet but there has been a lot of promising attacking play so far in the second half.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: The resulting free-kick does not come to anything but the direct shot goes just wide. Bodoland FC have made a decent start to the 2nd half.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: Ooh, that was cheeky but Punjab's goalkeeper Ravi could not get away with it. A sneaky handball after he was caught out due to charging out of the box leads to a booking.
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup Group D Live Score: And we are back underway for this crucial match. Who do you think will emerge as the winner?
Despite creating so many chances, both teams have failed to convert opportunities.
Punjab FC are putting pressure on Bodoland FC but the defence has been rock solid so far.
Gwgwmsar sets up Junior with a perfect ball and the latter slaunches a shot but goalkeeper has it comfortably.
Princeton feeds Suhail with a brilliant through ball but the latter fails to latch up on the ball as Bodoland defence clears the danger.
It has been pouring heavily in Kokrajhar and botrh set of players need to settle in quickly.
Nikhil Prabhu lays off Princeton Rebello with a ball but the latter's shot sails over the target.
Bodoland FC launches a counter attack but a rash tackle from S Meitei brigs down a Bodoland FC player on the ground.
Bodoland FC's number 7 launched a shot and it gets a wicked reflection of a Punjab FC player and goes for a corner.
Punjab FC mean business and have been on a attacking spree.
Punjab FC are currently in the second place with four points while ITBP are leading the points tabel with the same amount of points.
Punjab FC will aim for their second win when they take on Bodoland FC in a Durand Cup Group D encounter on Saturday.