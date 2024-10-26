Published 23:17 IST, October 26th 2024
Borussia Dortmund slumps to another loss at Augsburg as Leipzig tops the Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund's awful away form continued in a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday that increases the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dortmund players stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany | Image: AP Photo
