Borussia Dortmund Stung By Nico Schlotterbeck’s Criticism Before Returning To Bundesliga Duty

Borussia Dortmund will need to cool tempers after Nico Schlotterbeck’s criticism of his teammates before facing Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The defender didn’t hold back as he blasted substitutes Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi for “losing every ball” after going on, and his other teammates for “playing extremely carelessly” in the disappointing 2-2 draw at Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The performance reopened old wounds and questions about the team’s mentality, something Schlotterbeck alluded to when he said players were playing “a bit of their own game” and lacked the ability to kill the game.

“Killing the game is a matter of quality. If you don’t kill the game and then it comes to a throw-in that you don’t clear, making it 2-2, then that’s not good enough,” Schlotterbeck said.

Advertisement

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl and coach Niko Kovac also had harsh words for the team, but Schlotterbeck’s criticism has added weight amid questions over his future at the club.

Runaway league leader Bayern Munich entertains Mainz on Sunday. The outlook doesn’t look promising for the last-placed visitors, who haven’t won a game in the Bundesliga since September and lost again under interim coach Benjamin Hoffmann last weekend. Bayern has won every game but one.

Advertisement

Leipzig, Bayern’s closest challenger, visits Union Berlin on Friday for a grudge match with the home fans likely to protest again over the visitors’ backing and founding by an energy drinks company.

Bayer Leverkusen hosts local rival Cologne for the Rhine derby on Saturday.

Bayern star Harry Kane scored a hat trick as a substitute against Stuttgart last weekend and will be keen to add to his tally of 17 goals in 13 league games so far.

Bayern’s new darling is 17-year-old Lennart Karl, who scored a brilliant goal to help the team defeat Sporting Lisbon 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Leipzig’s Yan Diomande scored a hat trick in the team’s 6-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, becoming the second youngest player at 19 years and 22 days old to achieve the feat in the Bundesliga. Only the then-18-year-old Walter Bechtold was younger when he scored a hat trick for Frankfurt in 1965.

Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick is in danger of missing the derby with an ankle injury sustained in the 2-2 draw against Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dortmund also has injury worries with Waldemar Anton and Aaron Anselmino both forced off in the draw against Bodø/Glimt.