Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Bundesliga gears up for a thrilling chapter of Der Klassiker when Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich. As the title race heats up, FCB are currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard. Dortmund is just eight shy and is in second place, trailing the Bavarians. The stakes are higher than ever as the Bundesliga is closing in towards it's conclusion.

Borussia Dortmund is coming after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig. They had to scramble to avoid a loss and had to settle for a draw in the competition. Dortmund has some defensive vulnerabilities which they would look to improve against Bayern's resilient attack.

With the home crowd expected to show up in huge numbers at the Signal Iduna Park, Niko Kovac's side is expected to deliver a spirited fight against the leaders of the points table and hamper their momentum in the competition.

Bayern Munich has been in excellent form under Vincent Kompany and has been firing on all cylinders throughout the Bundesliga. Their attacking unit has been one of the most lethal sides, and it would be key in breaching their defensive unit in the competition.

Apart from their attack, FCB's defensive line-up and midfield discipline have also been in brilliant shape, strengthening their chances of keeping themselves at the top of the points table.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

At What Time Does The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

Where Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park, Aue, Germany.

How To Watch The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?