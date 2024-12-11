Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch The UCL Match In India, UK & US?

The UEFA Champions League match-week officially returns to out lives and expect some intense football action across some elite football clubs in the world. It is now time for one of the most thrilling encounters, in which Borussia Dortmund will be in action against FC Barcelona in a high-stakes clash. The race for the top spot intensifies as two in-form sides are all set to collide against each other. Check out all the live streaming details and telecast information for the UCL match-up.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Know All The Live Streaming Details Here

Where Will The Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Dortmund and Barcelona will be played at the Signal Iduna Park.

When Will The Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Dortmund and Barcelona will be played on Thursday, December 12 at 01:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Live Broadcast Of The Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Dortmund and Barcelona will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Dortmund and Barcelona will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How To Watch The Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Dortmund and Barcelona live on Paramount+.

How To Watch The Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Dortmund and Barcelona live on TNT Sport and BBC

How To Watch The Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In Australia?